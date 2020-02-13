© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jefferson Morley: How Mexican Presidents Became CIA Agents
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • February 13, 2020
Journalist and author Jefferson Morley explains how he helped declassify Operation LITEMPO which was the CIA program to co-opt Mexican presidents as paid CIA agents and what that covert relationship was like. He also reveals his prognosis for the Deep State under Donald Trump.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
http://www.jfkfacts.org
http://www.alternet.org
https://twitter.com/jeffersonmorley
Books
http://jeffersonmorleybooks.com
https://www.amazon.com/Jefferson-Morley/e/B001ILHJ9K/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_3?qid=1492640168&sr=8-3
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
http://www.jfkfacts.org
http://www.alternet.org
https://twitter.com/jeffersonmorley
Books
http://jeffersonmorleybooks.com
https://www.amazon.com/Jefferson-Morley/e/B001ILHJ9K/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_3?qid=1492640168&sr=8-3
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.