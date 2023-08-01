BLACK MIRROR IS HERE: "You & I Are In A Whole Lot Of Trouble"

Mike Maloney believes that we are in “a whole lot of trouble” when it comes to Central Bank Digital Currencies and what lies in store for the general population. Why are these emerging government tools so dangerous? What can we do to protect our own purchasing power and freedom?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.