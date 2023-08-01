Create New Account
BLACK MIRROR IS HERE: "You & I Are In A Whole Lot Of Trouble"
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Mike Maloney believes that we are in “a whole lot of trouble” when it comes to Central Bank Digital Currencies and what lies in store for the general population. Why are these emerging government tools so dangerous? What can we do to protect our own purchasing power and freedom?

