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WATCH THE WATER Q BAD ACTORS FRONT & CENTER~!
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10 views • January 19, 2022
WATCH THE WATER Q BAD ACTORS FRONT & CENTER~!
CirstenW was a CCP Agent They Can't Help But Expose Themselves Clowns In America https://gab.com/Bluewater100
Go to Bluewater here on Bitchute, read show notes for videos under a minute for intel. https://www.bitchute.com/video/XNknbKibO9Qp/
DEFUND THE GOVERNMENT /~@realDonaldTrump My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us.......
Be On Top Of The Wave Not Behind It
The Enormity Of What's To Come Will Shock The World
It was over before it began. Q
The time has come to re_enter the public domain. Q
Q's tripcode is enabled JFK Jr. Trump Fake News Awards
MSM Fake News Awards.
Are you prepared?
MEMES/POSTS.
Organized and coordinated?
POTUS may reTWEET one or more.
READY FOR LAUNCH?
SHOW the WORLD.
SHOW the WORLD the TRUTH.
OPEN THEIR EYES.
DON'T LET POTUS SUFFER FROM THE SOROS/LOSER BOTS THAT CONTINUALLY FLOOD.
MAKE THE FAKE NEWS AWARDS YOUR 1ST ORGANIZED TWEET STORM DAY.
MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Q https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo
I Told You I Was Going To Take Down The Government, Deep State Cabal, Puppets, Bots, Nanotechnology, Reptilians And Greys.
No One Said It Was Going To Be Easy.
They Can't Help But Expose Themselves
Each Layer Is Revealed
No One Escapes This
Tick Tock
Your Indictments Have Been Unsealed:
https://twitter.com/HSRetoucherQ/status/1481391586097315841
WhipLash347
Cat Turd
Mr Romano
cirstenW
Negative48
MAINEGIRL
Shekhinah
Billy Oliver
When this is finished a much bigger graphic will be needed.
MUCH BIGGER! https://twitter.com/HSRetoucherQ
https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://wego.social/HSRetoucher
https://gab.com/HSRetoucher/posts/107344299105834053
https://www.justice.gov/sco-durham
https://t.me/QNewsOfficialTV
https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://andrewi.substack.com/ My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected] Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYMbGDInM9-Ck1KOVI8DfSg
CirstenW was a CCP Agent They Can't Help But Expose Themselves Clowns In America https://gab.com/Bluewater100
Go to Bluewater here on Bitchute, read show notes for videos under a minute for intel. https://www.bitchute.com/video/XNknbKibO9Qp/
DEFUND THE GOVERNMENT /~@realDonaldTrump My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us.......
Be On Top Of The Wave Not Behind It
The Enormity Of What's To Come Will Shock The World
It was over before it began. Q
The time has come to re_enter the public domain. Q
Q's tripcode is enabled JFK Jr. Trump Fake News Awards
MSM Fake News Awards.
Are you prepared?
MEMES/POSTS.
Organized and coordinated?
POTUS may reTWEET one or more.
READY FOR LAUNCH?
SHOW the WORLD.
SHOW the WORLD the TRUTH.
OPEN THEIR EYES.
DON'T LET POTUS SUFFER FROM THE SOROS/LOSER BOTS THAT CONTINUALLY FLOOD.
MAKE THE FAKE NEWS AWARDS YOUR 1ST ORGANIZED TWEET STORM DAY.
MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Q https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo
I Told You I Was Going To Take Down The Government, Deep State Cabal, Puppets, Bots, Nanotechnology, Reptilians And Greys.
No One Said It Was Going To Be Easy.
They Can't Help But Expose Themselves
Each Layer Is Revealed
No One Escapes This
Tick Tock
Your Indictments Have Been Unsealed:
https://twitter.com/HSRetoucherQ/status/1481391586097315841
WhipLash347
Cat Turd
Mr Romano
cirstenW
Negative48
MAINEGIRL
Shekhinah
Billy Oliver
When this is finished a much bigger graphic will be needed.
MUCH BIGGER! https://twitter.com/HSRetoucherQ
https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://wego.social/HSRetoucher
https://gab.com/HSRetoucher/posts/107344299105834053
https://www.justice.gov/sco-durham
https://t.me/QNewsOfficialTV
https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://andrewi.substack.com/ My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected] Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYMbGDInM9-Ck1KOVI8DfSg
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