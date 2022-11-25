Globalists push Vax Passports for 2023 – will public health officials succeed?

EPOCH TV | Over the Target with Brendon Fallon & Lee SmithJoe Biden and other world leaders agreed to adopt vaccine passports for international travel. But new vaccine data shows that most travelers are unlikely to submit to untested shots. So what’s the end game? More power and control? Or is it just about making money for big pharma donors?
In this eye-opening new episode of over the target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith uncover the facts about the plans to mandate potentially dangerous drugs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.