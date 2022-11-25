Create New Account
Globalists push Vax Passports for 2023 – will public health officials succeed?
GalacticStorm
Published Friday
EPOCH TV | Over the Target with Brendon Fallon & Lee SmithJoe Biden and other world leaders agreed to adopt vaccine passports for international travel. But new vaccine data shows that most travelers are unlikely to submit to untested shots. So what’s the end game? More power and control? Or is it just about making money for big pharma donors?

In this eye-opening new episode of over the target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith uncover the facts about the plans to mandate potentially dangerous drugs

Keywords
vaccinesg20 summitpandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemicvax passports

