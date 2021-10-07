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It's a Crime Syndicate Not a Govt: Pandora Papers Prove The Rich Are Running Our Lives
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232 views • October 07, 2021
Gerald Celente of https://trendsresearch.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how the Pandora Papers have exposed how the rich are in control of our lives.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615b87e4baf9982cf5761f71
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615b87e4baf9982cf5761f71
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