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The Kraken has been Released - Georgia and Michigan Lawsuits have been Filed.
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72 views • November 26, 2020
This is the opening salvo.
- 96k absentee ballots are undeniably invalid.
- China and Iran watched and manipulated the result.
- GA SOS and Governor are implicated.
Georgia:
https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/COMPLAINT-C…
- 96k absentee ballots are undeniably invalid.
- China and Iran watched and manipulated the result.
- GA SOS and Governor are implicated.
Georgia:
https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/COMPLAINT-C…
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