The Fall of Bakhmut.

This portion of video taken from Ukraine update 04-03-2023 by Marine1063.
I have seen numerous occasions President of Ukraine, Zelensky state If Bakhmut falls he has lost the war & they would not let it fall to the Russians. Viktorovich Prigozhin, owner of PMC Wagner went to Bakhmut to place Russian & Wagner flags on captured city administration buildings signifying the capture of the city by Wagner forces. The city has been encircled, supply lines severed & all Ukrainian fighters that remain will be killed or captured.
