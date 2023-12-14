Girl tortured & permanently disabled by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

Jennifer Rios Rivera, November 19, 2023. "I want to tell my daughter story someday when I feel prepared but long story-short, I vaccinated my daughter with Pfizer on Dec 2021 when she was 7 yrs just because she was asthmatic and got really ill with the flu in the past so I decided to vaccinate her to avoid a Pneumonia like she had because of the FLU and since a lot of people died because of Covid-19 I was so freaked out that something like that could happened to her.

10 days after the 2nd Pfizer shot she started with chest pain, severe joint pain, nausea all the time, dizziness, she said she felt like a ball on her throat, leg weakness, numbness in her legs, persistant cough, she even woke up at nights crying due to pain, she had purple spots in her body, a rash after sun exposure, extreme fatigue, months later they told me she was anemic, she had blood in urine, lots of symptoms and abnormal labs at the same time, so her Pediatrician ordered a test named ANA test which basically tells if there is an autoimmune disorder, even though the test positive by itself doesn't mean that you have an autoimmune disorder because it could be positive even in the healthy population. It was the first time I heard about autoimmune disorder... after that she was seen different specialties, pulmonologist, cardiologist, nephrologist, genetics, ENT, rheumatology, neurologist, hematologist, GI dr, even a phsychiatric doctor, no one could even pinpoint and connect the dots. So I decided to get a second opinion with another rheumatologist and hematologist and after 2 years the new rheumatologist ordered more test and he diagnosed my 9 old daughter w Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Rheumatoid Arthritis. She is on infusion treatment right now, daily medications like steroids, plaquenil and celebrex and still she have some of those symptoms.

I'm not an anti-Vax person just to be clear! But this is what happened to us.

Someday she will tell her story, she is a very brave girl, not afraid of needles thank God, embracing this illnesses like a champ. Doctors are going to even do literature with her case and do more research because as of today HOSPITALS usually don't know how to deal at the ER with autoimmune disorders FLARES when they get really bad.

Maybe she was going to develop those illnesses at some point in her life... maybe not...who will ever know."

