🔥 Stop Using Vaseline—Here’s What They’re Not Telling You 🧴
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
Follow
3
387 views • 1 week ago

Most people have no idea that Vaseline and other petroleum-based products are made from the toxic byproduct of gasoline refining. Yes, gasoline. It’s right there in the name. These products are marketed as “safe” and even “healing,” but the truth is—they’re slowly poisoning you.

Your skin is your largest organ, and anything you put on it absorbs straight into your bloodstream. So why would you rub literal gas sludge all over your face, body, and lips? Spoiler: You shouldn’t. But Rockefeller made it mainstream, pushing petroleum-based “medicine” on us to get rid of toxic refinery waste.

It’s time to wake up and detox your life—inside and out. 🚫

💬 Join The Michael Gibson Alliance—you’ll get access to our growing community of people committed to removing toxins, reclaiming their health, and building clean, sustainable lives outside their poisoned system.

#ToxicTruth #DitchVaseline #PetroleumPoison #WakeUp #CleanLiving #MichaelGibsonAlliance #NaturalHealth #UncensoredWellness #HealthFreedom #ToxinFreeLife #AllianceAwakening



Keywords
healthagendaexposealliance
