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Dr. Judy Mikovits warns Fauci may release MORE deadly bioweapons on the world
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193 views • September 26, 2021
Judy Mikovits interviewed by Mike Adams.
Judy says we should "execute the criminals" rather than jail them. 100% AGREE.
I agree wholeheartedly! Why waste tax payers hard earned money on such people who've been adjudicated and found, without a doubt, to be guilty of perpetrating CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY? FAUCI and his COHORTS IN CRIME are enemies of society. They can't live peaceably with their fellow man/woman without harboring ill wishes and conjuring up diabolical schemes.
A person like FAUCI and his masters (blood line famillies, the real evil) are not worthy to breath the same air as me.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/8a55ef37-deb6-44d5-b78d-abe676e68255
Judy says we should "execute the criminals" rather than jail them. 100% AGREE.
I agree wholeheartedly! Why waste tax payers hard earned money on such people who've been adjudicated and found, without a doubt, to be guilty of perpetrating CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY? FAUCI and his COHORTS IN CRIME are enemies of society. They can't live peaceably with their fellow man/woman without harboring ill wishes and conjuring up diabolical schemes.
A person like FAUCI and his masters (blood line famillies, the real evil) are not worthy to breath the same air as me.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/8a55ef37-deb6-44d5-b78d-abe676e68255
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