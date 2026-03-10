The ripple effect of allowing the devil's world to saturate your soul

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James lesson #137; We have been looking into the life of LOT, in Genesis chapter 19, in reference to scar tissue on the soul. You can never be a serious Christian while allowing the cosmic system to influence your life. The WORD is your guide; it becomes your norms and standards as you grow, Satan's attack is directed at your soul. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!