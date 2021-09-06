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Prophetic Word: Hold on, BIG fall, sand and rock, see the puzzle
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135 views • September 06, 2021
Prophetic Word with a lot of symbolism and metaphors
given on August 9th 2021 at 9:50pm
Hold on just a little longer,
A deeper and wider view of the puzzle
Season of fall - and the Fall will be BIG.
People who built on Sand, their fall will be BIG
Were will you stand?
Open the door for Yeshua
The script you can download as pdf:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-09-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It might up in a different language - if so, you will figure it out
given on August 9th 2021 at 9:50pm
Hold on just a little longer,
A deeper and wider view of the puzzle
Season of fall - and the Fall will be BIG.
People who built on Sand, their fall will be BIG
Were will you stand?
Open the door for Yeshua
The script you can download as pdf:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-09-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It might up in a different language - if so, you will figure it out
Keywords
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