NYT FAKE NEWS OWNED BY MEXICAN BILLIONAIRE CARLOS SLIM WHO FINANCED VATICAN CHILD TRAFFICKING CULT

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim bought the New York Times several years ago. Since then, it has devolved from the most respected newspaper in the US("All the news that's fit to print")to globalist fake news propaganda that is literally getting millions of people killed worldwide with disinformation while helping Chinese fentanyl and Vatican child traffickers use our border as an open market for the most heinous crimes. This includes killing undocumented kids brought over the border by adult traffickers(pretending to be their parents)who are repeatedly raped for $$ then killed for their organs to be sold to the highest bidders.



Carlos Slim has given millions of dollars to the Vatican Legion of Christ cult founded by the priest who officiated at his wedding. This Priest, Marciel Macial, was arrested for molesting, raping boys in hjs cult and was believed to be trafficking them to pedophiles as well.



Another NYT executive, Mark Thompson, used to work for the BBC where he covered up the 911 globalist inside job(and British Intelligence involvement) as well as UK celebrity Jimmy Saville molesting, raping children and supplying kids to the British royals for the same and worse.



The New York Times has transformed into a sinister disinformation outlet protecting the worst criminal rackets on the planet which profit the most from unsecure borders. The NYT also protects Chinese and Mexican traffickers killing over 200,000 Americans per year with Chinese made Fentanyl.



"Mexican Catholic group says late leader Marcial Maciel abused at least 60 minors



Leader of ultra-conservative group was ordered to retire over allegations, but died before facing accusers



Reuters



Sun 22 Dec 2019 06.49"





"The Congregation of the Legionaries of Christ (Latin: Congregatio Legionariorum



Christi; abbreviated LC; also Legion of Christ) is a Roman Catholic clerical religious order made up of priests and candidates for the priesthood established by Marcial Maciel in Mexico in 1941."



-Wikipedia