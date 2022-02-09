© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Both The Wise And The Righteous Love Instruction And Teaching - Proverbs 9:9 (NIV)
9 Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still;
teach the righteous and they will add to their learning.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Righteous and the Wise are the same individuals.
They are Godly people faithfully following their narrow paths.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8hn2r3
#instruct #wise #wiser #teach #righteous #learning