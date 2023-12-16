Create New Account
Anbaric - Generator. New rock album out December 2023
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
With a hunger deep within, I won't be outdone
I'll shine brighter day by day, like the blazing sun
Let the sparks fly, through the storms that will come my way
There's nothing I can't achieve, I’m a bird of prey

You and me together, moving mountains as we please
We stand proud when life will try to bring you to your knees

When days are sour
Unleash your power

I'm a generator, I will steal the show
Soaring energy, A thunderous might
I'm a generator, Never letting go
Like an engine roaring, Into the night

Fuel my dreams, I want more, heart beats like a drum
An appetite for life all while the world is going numb
Ignite the drive, rise above, I will take the lead
With a spark of passion... and a need for speed

I'm a generator, I will steal the show
Soaring energy, A thunderous might
I'm a generator, Never letting go
Like an engine roaring, Into the night

When days are sour, Unleash your power

