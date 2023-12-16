Anbaric - Generator. New rock album out December 2023









With a hunger deep within, I won't be outdone

I'll shine brighter day by day, like the blazing sun

Let the sparks fly, through the storms that will come my way

There's nothing I can't achieve, I’m a bird of prey

You and me together, moving mountains as we please

We stand proud when life will try to bring you to your knees

When days are sour

Unleash your power

I'm a generator, I will steal the show

Soaring energy, A thunderous might

I'm a generator, Never letting go

Like an engine roaring, Into the night

Fuel my dreams, I want more, heart beats like a drum

An appetite for life all while the world is going numb

Ignite the drive, rise above, I will take the lead

With a spark of passion... and a need for speed

I'm a generator, I will steal the show

Soaring energy, A thunderous might

I'm a generator, Never letting go

Like an engine roaring, Into the night

When days are sour, Unleash your power