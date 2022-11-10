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BREAKING: Connecticut School Director Placed "On Leave" After Detailing Sexual Fantasies with Minor Students
"They [students] are naughty”
"They spread their legs wide open...just brutal"
“Every day there is different panties on"
"It's very hard. I mean literally and figuratively"
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