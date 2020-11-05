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This WILL be brought to the Supreme Court | Tom Fitton
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249 views • November 05, 2020
Political investigator Tom Fitton feels the gripe over presidential election results will ultimately be presented to the Supreme Court and decide who the winner is. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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