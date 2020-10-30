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Corporate Fascist Censorship, Covid-19 Deaths Triple by January, Survival Group Update, and More: 10.31.2020
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294 views • October 31, 2020
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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Please Like, Subscribe, Ring the Bell (Select “All” for updates). The best way for Subs to support this channel is to share this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Mailchimp Will Now Deactivate Accounts Sending 'False, Inaccurate, Or Misleading' Emails
Submitted by Karen
by Tyler Durden
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 14:45
Illustration via Reclaim The Net
Mass mailing service Mailchimp, a US based marketing automation service, has updated its Terms of Use regarding types of content that are prohibited for distribution on the platform. In particular, the service now "does not allow the distribution of content that is, in our sole discretion, materially false, inaccurate, or misleading, in a way that could deceive or confuse others about important events, topics, or circumstances."
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mailchimp-will-now-deactivate-accounts-sending-false-inaccurate-or-misleading-emails
--
Unusual Switzerland Earthquake Swarm After M 4.5 Shaker
Submitted by Karen
October 29, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/BjrKa6cf_zw
--
Dr Sebi On Why People Get Sick. (Must See)
Submitted by Rene
October 31, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/i2cHokPjIrA
--
Covid-19 model predicts deaths may triple by mid-January
Submitted by David
October 30, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/_UOFaeHQQwQ
--
45 Million Coronavirus Cases Worldwide (Map Time lapse since January)
Submitted by Karen
October 30, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/NxUgD6T_RlA
--
Second Wave of COVID Lockdowns on The Way In US?
Submitted by Karen
October 29, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/gyna6vIluW8
--
M 7.0 - 15 km NNE of Néon Karlovásion, Greece
• 2020-10-30 11:51:27 (UTC)
• 37.918°N 26.790°E
• 21.0 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000c7y0/executive
--
Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane’s ‘levelheaded’ top health leader during pandemic, forced out
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 30, 2020
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/oct/30/spokane-health-board-asks-dr-lutz-to-resign/
--
Chinese Agent Dems Declare Joe Biden Will Be President in Build Up to Civil War
https://electionnight.news/watch?id=5f9ca925d7d7ef0d5ba0821e
--
Hospitals overwhelmed: Exhausted staffs, surging COVID-19 cases push nation's limits
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/10/31/coronavirus-surge-hospitals-nurses-staff-bridge-care-gap/6081153002/
--
Iran to implement new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/10/31/iran-to-implement-new-restrictions-as-covid-19-cases-surge
--
The Latest: Kentucky sees near-record number of new cases
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-hungary-viktor-orban-03b5422f743d55cbba0bcfcc15d6e96a
--
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Please Like, Subscribe, Ring the Bell (Select “All” for updates). The best way for Subs to support this channel is to share this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Mailchimp Will Now Deactivate Accounts Sending 'False, Inaccurate, Or Misleading' Emails
Submitted by Karen
by Tyler Durden
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 14:45
Illustration via Reclaim The Net
Mass mailing service Mailchimp, a US based marketing automation service, has updated its Terms of Use regarding types of content that are prohibited for distribution on the platform. In particular, the service now "does not allow the distribution of content that is, in our sole discretion, materially false, inaccurate, or misleading, in a way that could deceive or confuse others about important events, topics, or circumstances."
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mailchimp-will-now-deactivate-accounts-sending-false-inaccurate-or-misleading-emails
--
Unusual Switzerland Earthquake Swarm After M 4.5 Shaker
Submitted by Karen
October 29, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/BjrKa6cf_zw
--
Dr Sebi On Why People Get Sick. (Must See)
Submitted by Rene
October 31, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/i2cHokPjIrA
--
Covid-19 model predicts deaths may triple by mid-January
Submitted by David
October 30, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/_UOFaeHQQwQ
--
45 Million Coronavirus Cases Worldwide (Map Time lapse since January)
Submitted by Karen
October 30, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/NxUgD6T_RlA
--
Second Wave of COVID Lockdowns on The Way In US?
Submitted by Karen
October 29, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/gyna6vIluW8
--
M 7.0 - 15 km NNE of Néon Karlovásion, Greece
• 2020-10-30 11:51:27 (UTC)
• 37.918°N 26.790°E
• 21.0 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000c7y0/executive
--
Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane’s ‘levelheaded’ top health leader during pandemic, forced out
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 30, 2020
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/oct/30/spokane-health-board-asks-dr-lutz-to-resign/
--
Chinese Agent Dems Declare Joe Biden Will Be President in Build Up to Civil War
https://electionnight.news/watch?id=5f9ca925d7d7ef0d5ba0821e
--
Hospitals overwhelmed: Exhausted staffs, surging COVID-19 cases push nation's limits
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/10/31/coronavirus-surge-hospitals-nurses-staff-bridge-care-gap/6081153002/
--
Iran to implement new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/10/31/iran-to-implement-new-restrictions-as-covid-19-cases-surge
--
The Latest: Kentucky sees near-record number of new cases
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-hungary-viktor-orban-03b5422f743d55cbba0bcfcc15d6e96a
--
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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