Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CPI Report Show Inflation Rose .3% From Last Month Higher Than Expected
channel image
Money Talk$
1 Subscribers
7 views
Published 13 hours ago

The economy is still struggling. Inflation is not going down as hoped for by economists. But, the economy isn't bad enough for many as they still spend money of distractions and keep going further into debt.

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsbusinessfinance

