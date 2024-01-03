Create New Account
God is sending His servants to be Noahs and warn us of times to come, know who’s true and who’s not.
Nosipho Maseko
41 views
Published a day ago

Discernment is key… some of Jesus’ servants will be loud, some still, some passionate, some soft, learn His voice so that you hear Him through what is coming out of the vessel’s mouth… not the physical attributes.

Keywords
holy spiritdiscernmentpersonal relationship

