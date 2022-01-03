Nurse Collette Martin says hospital protocols for COVID-19 are killing patients

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Post-vaccine reactions include blood clots, heart attacks, stroke, encephalopathy (brain disorder most commonly associated with altered mental state), heart arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, increase in falls, increase in syncope (fainting), onset of confusion, vision changes, tingling and numbness to lower extremities, and DVT’s (deep vein thrombosis, blood clots in deep veins, most common in the legs or pelvis causing pain, swelling, redness, and enlarged veins).
The full 3:36 minute video clip is posted here:
https://rumble.com/vr90f8-killing-our-patients-nurse-whistleblower-exposes-hospital-failures-side-eff.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News