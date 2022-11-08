[Dec 1, 2013] Church it's time to come out of Babylon (19.6K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

We can no longer mix Nimrod related idolatry and practices with the true faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Will we continue to hold onto our vain traditions or will we finally start to worship YHWH in spirit and in truth? Church, it's time for us to come out of Babylon.
If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and TURN FROM THEIR WICKED WAYS; then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14
For more, go to www.babylonrisingbooks.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.