[Dec 1, 2013] Church it's time to come out of Babylon (19.6K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

We can no longer mix Nimrod related idolatry and practices with the true faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Will we continue to hold onto our vain traditions or will we finally start to worship YHWH in spirit and in truth? Church, it's time for us to come out of Babylon.





If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and TURN FROM THEIR WICKED WAYS; then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14





For more, go to www.babylonrisingbooks.com





https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy