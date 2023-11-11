SilverBacks, GoldBacks, and Why X Marks The Spot | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The Goldback is the world’s first physical, interchangeable, gold money, that is designed to accommodate even small transactions.

The Silverback is the newest addition to Goldback Inc. Silver aficionados have been asking for quite some time for the creation of the Silverback. It took some time, but we made it happen. One little-known piece of information is that the Silverback has been years in the making. The development of the technology of the Silverback was a two-year-long production process.

