Europe is Paying for Migrants to ABUSE its Women?!

Sean Morgan presents the research of Jonathan Paulison—a body of analysis drawn from Scandinavian public data that exposes a dynamic most European governments refuse to acknowledge.





Denmark maintains unusually detailed statistics on both the fiscal impact and crime rates of different demographic groups. The data reveals a correlation that cannot be ignored: immigrant groups with the highest rape conviction rates also impose the largest net fiscal burden on Danish taxpayers.





Paulison describes the dynamic as "state-financed rape"—substantial welfare payments enable these groups to remain in the country at levels they otherwise could not sustain. Without those transfers, many individuals would leave, reducing associated crime risks.





Whether by design or neglect, European countries are effectively incentivizing foreign populations to rape the native populations of their countries.





These statistics should serve as a wake-up call for those still advocating for mass immigration to Europe and elsewhere.





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