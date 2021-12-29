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Early Days Russian Intelligence vs. Mike Pompeo who was Trained to Lie, Cheat and Steal
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70 views • December 29, 2021
You have to wonder why the USA / Global Elite want to destroy Russia. So much truth comes out of Russia. The Gog and Magog war is a big lie that really happens at the end of the 1000 year millennium reign. I think the Russian Intelligence officer is 70% right and give him credit for this was early days. Never forget what Pompeo said we are moving forward with CV19 and it's an exercise. Trump says, you should have told us. We cover Revelation 13 and what might be instore for Christians to either be killed and be killed or go into camp. Cover a couple dreams as well for end times choices.
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Early Days Russian Intelligence vs. Mike Pompeo who was Trained to Lie, Cheat and Steal
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Early Days Russian Intelligence vs. Mike Pompeo who was Trained to Lie, Cheat and Steal
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