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The Lightskin Nerd Gets Harrassed by WHOLEFOODS Employee
The LSN Channel
The LSN Channel
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92 views • December 24, 2020
In this video, I planned on going in and out. I just needed to grab a few items to cook. I've been entering this business unimpeded since March wearing a face mask the same way every time; just under my nose. Today , it didn't go so well.

This is my first video recording using a Cammpro body cam. It is also my first time editing a video to show to the world. I am not a very social person in regards to sharing my private life but this incident sparked a flame in me. I've seen plenty of others who reject tyranny posting their encounters so I figured I would join the cause.

Please forgive the wind blowing in the microphone & unprofessional editing skills. I hope to get better and bring more content.

Thank you so much for watching. You can also find me on social media at:

SNAPCHAT: imknownasearl

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvgsNNZuVmz37ZFMgD7kt2Q

IG: thelightskinnerd

If you enjoyed this content or just want to support me, donations are appreciated but never a requirement:
CASHAPP -- $thelightskinnerd
Keywords
healthpoliticsfoodconstitutiongovernorharassmentkentuckylouisville kentuckyfacemaskwholefoodsandrew beshearcorporate policycivil rights violationcivil rights act
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy