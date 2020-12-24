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The Lightskin Nerd Gets Harrassed by WHOLEFOODS Employee
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92 views • December 24, 2020
In this video, I planned on going in and out. I just needed to grab a few items to cook. I've been entering this business unimpeded since March wearing a face mask the same way every time; just under my nose. Today , it didn't go so well.
This is my first video recording using a Cammpro body cam. It is also my first time editing a video to show to the world. I am not a very social person in regards to sharing my private life but this incident sparked a flame in me. I've seen plenty of others who reject tyranny posting their encounters so I figured I would join the cause.
Please forgive the wind blowing in the microphone & unprofessional editing skills. I hope to get better and bring more content.
Thank you so much for watching. You can also find me on social media at:
SNAPCHAT: imknownasearl
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvgsNNZuVmz37ZFMgD7kt2Q
IG: thelightskinnerd
If you enjoyed this content or just want to support me, donations are appreciated but never a requirement:
CASHAPP -- $thelightskinnerd
This is my first video recording using a Cammpro body cam. It is also my first time editing a video to show to the world. I am not a very social person in regards to sharing my private life but this incident sparked a flame in me. I've seen plenty of others who reject tyranny posting their encounters so I figured I would join the cause.
Please forgive the wind blowing in the microphone & unprofessional editing skills. I hope to get better and bring more content.
Thank you so much for watching. You can also find me on social media at:
SNAPCHAT: imknownasearl
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvgsNNZuVmz37ZFMgD7kt2Q
IG: thelightskinnerd
If you enjoyed this content or just want to support me, donations are appreciated but never a requirement:
CASHAPP -- $thelightskinnerd
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