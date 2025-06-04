Lisa Miron: World Dictatorship Being Built Via Speech Committees & Thoughtcrime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawyer Lisa Miron discusses her must-read book "World On Mute" detailing the construction of a global government which is insidiously using "speech committees" and thoughtcrime legislation as a quiet method of implementing its totalitarianism worldwide once and for all.
About Lisa Miron
Lisa Miron is a lawyer who has practiced as a litigator. She has run her own firm and done large file litigation including files against the government and class action work. She is the author of "WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties".
