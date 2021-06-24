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Black Star Weekly Report for 2021 Newsletter 25: June 24, 2021
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730 views • June 24, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Seeing another 6-mag goose egg (0) for Week 17 marks the seventh time this has happened for the first seventeen weeks of the 2021 orbit cycle, which happened seven times for the fifty-three weeks for 2020 combined, which happened only four times for all of 2019. The 335 number for the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes represents the third red value (100+ above the 7-year average) for three consecutive weeks for 2021. This is just the fifth +300 value for 2021 that happened 36 times for 2020, and 19 times for 2019, and 26 times for 2018. The bottom line here is that the high-mag-quake values (6-8-mag) are shifting right in the chart through the 5-mag quakes into the 2.5-to-4-mag column. At some point, the seven major global tectonic plates are floating atop the rocky type supporting magma and all quake values drop to near nothing saying that the Black Star is here.
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Links:
Wolves in Sheep Clothing – Republican Governors are Pro-Bioweapon Injections Despite Opposing COVID-19 “Vaccine Passports”
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/wolves-in-sheep-clothing-republican-governors-are-pro-bioweapon-injections-despite-opposing-covid-19-vaccine-passports/
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Apocalyptic heatwave is coming to torch the Pacific Northwest again – It will get so hot even roads could melt!
https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/dangerous-historic-heatwave-pacific-northwest-video.html
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Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 24 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Seeing another 6-mag goose egg (0) for Week 17 marks the seventh time this has happened for the first seventeen weeks of the 2021 orbit cycle, which happened seven times for the fifty-three weeks for 2020 combined, which happened only four times for all of 2019. The 335 number for the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes represents the third red value (100+ above the 7-year average) for three consecutive weeks for 2021. This is just the fifth +300 value for 2021 that happened 36 times for 2020, and 19 times for 2019, and 26 times for 2018. The bottom line here is that the high-mag-quake values (6-8-mag) are shifting right in the chart through the 5-mag quakes into the 2.5-to-4-mag column. At some point, the seven major global tectonic plates are floating atop the rocky type supporting magma and all quake values drop to near nothing saying that the Black Star is here.
--
Links:
Wolves in Sheep Clothing – Republican Governors are Pro-Bioweapon Injections Despite Opposing COVID-19 “Vaccine Passports”
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/wolves-in-sheep-clothing-republican-governors-are-pro-bioweapon-injections-despite-opposing-covid-19-vaccine-passports/
--
Apocalyptic heatwave is coming to torch the Pacific Northwest again – It will get so hot even roads could melt!
https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/dangerous-historic-heatwave-pacific-northwest-video.html
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 24 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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