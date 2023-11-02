Culture War | Justice for Trista | Eighteen Year Daughter Old Dies After COVID Shot | Shot Dead - The Movie on November 9th | Guests: Allen and Taylor Martin | Died Suddenly

Allen and Taylor Martin join Moms on a Mission today to tell us about their worst nightmare coming true when their 18 year old daughter, Trista, died suddenly after, unbeknownst to them, took the COVID injection. They share the horrific pain resulting not just from her death, but from the lack of support from the medical and legal community. From the doctor’s office saying Trista never came in to see them, to their refusal to send medical records, they are fighting a constant battle. Trista’s life will be honored at a world premier movie called, SHOT DEAD, Thursday, November 9th at the Cinemark in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Allen and Taylor are on a quest for hope, not only as they try to obtain closure, but also as they try to warn and inform others.





Links:

https://www.justicefortrista.com/





https://x.com/atthemartins?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw





https://www.givesendgo.com/Justice4Trista





https://rumble.com/v25f7je-justice-for-trista.html





https://youtu.be/BrKb8Eagll8?si=Li7oK4qW1TZyOv3b





www.momsonamission.net



