© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump made me vote Republican for the first time, now I'm fighting for him | Leo Terrell
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • November 12, 2020
Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell details his plans to help the Trump legal team in hopes to reverse state projections across several battlegrounds the campaign still has their eyes on. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.