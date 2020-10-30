Normalizing Cannabis Advertising

2020 has impacted consumer behavior and perhaps the most notable change is how they now consume content. With more people staying safe indoors, there is less need for traditional media formats such as out-of-home advertising. As a result, online media is taking its place, as an increase in spend for this format shows. But despite marketers trying to optimize their media strategy or stripping back their budget entirely, many are ramping up their spend on advertising to promote various messages, including 420 Media.Guest:Kerri Accardi, CEO 420 Media420 MediaA New Cannabis Channel------------ Contents of this video -----------00:00 - Intro01:48 - Adverting with 420 Media23:08 - How to get the right adverting08:48 - What sets your business apart?15:28 - Netflix of cannabis?21:10 - Filming during a Pandemic23:02 - Advertising Target Market27:04 - Is it Affordable and worth it?29:34 - What are you most excited about?34:28 - Is it too late to get involved?39:50 - Will the Super Bowl have cannabis commercials?46:03 - Contact infoHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 565 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.