Hear Me, I Said 10 Data Centers Only 7-6-26@11:30 AM Shared 7-8-26

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ about the data centers, mockers and scoffers and the fallen ones.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

Ezekiel 8:12 Then said he unto me, Son of man, hast thou seen what the ancients of the house of Israel do in the dark, every man in the chambers of his imagery? for they say, the Lord seeth us not; the Lord hath forsaken the earth.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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