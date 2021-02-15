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Words From The Lord: "MESSAGE TO AMERICA THE GREAT, YOU ARE NEARLY FALLEN" - "Prepare your Flocks for Persecution" - "Sydney Earthquake & Tsunami"
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151 views • February 15, 2021
THE BEAST RISES - BUT I AM YOUR BREATH OF HEAVEN Feb 13,2021 JULIE WHEDBEE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRDjmlt3uqg
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/
Prophets true & False
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAIaD5Y28Qo&;feature=youtu.be
A Political Subversion Pray for Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_Q4805Q6rY
FLEE to the MOUNTAIN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-T71LGgSGg&;t=688s
I WILL NOT BE MOCKED, SAYS THE LORD Feb 14,2021 ALI WINTERS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLd1UE-Jq6g
Moving Time – Isaiha Wolf
https://444prophecynews.com/moving-time-isaiha-wolf/
MESSAGE TO AMERICA THE GREAT, YOU ARE NEARLY FALLEN
https://444prophecynews.com/message-to-america-the-great-you-are-nearly-fallen-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
“The Storm, The Woman, The Wolf” Prepare your Flocks for Persecution – Spirit and Truth
https://444prophecynews.com/the-storm-the-woman-the-wolf-prepare-your-flocks-for-persecution-spirit-and-truth/
ATMs Dysfunctioning, Financial Collapse, Safe Havens For “2nd Rounders” – Susan
https://444prophecynews.com/atms-dysfunctioning-financial-collapse-safe-havens-for-2nd-rounders-susan/
Earthquake & Tsunami In Sydney – Susan
https://444prophecynews.com/earthquake-tsunami-in-sydney-susan/
The Strong Tower – Chennai Believer
https://444prophecynews.com/the-strong-tower-chennai-believer/
______________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRDjmlt3uqg
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/
Prophets true & False
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAIaD5Y28Qo&;feature=youtu.be
A Political Subversion Pray for Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_Q4805Q6rY
FLEE to the MOUNTAIN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-T71LGgSGg&;t=688s
I WILL NOT BE MOCKED, SAYS THE LORD Feb 14,2021 ALI WINTERS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLd1UE-Jq6g
Moving Time – Isaiha Wolf
https://444prophecynews.com/moving-time-isaiha-wolf/
MESSAGE TO AMERICA THE GREAT, YOU ARE NEARLY FALLEN
https://444prophecynews.com/message-to-america-the-great-you-are-nearly-fallen-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
“The Storm, The Woman, The Wolf” Prepare your Flocks for Persecution – Spirit and Truth
https://444prophecynews.com/the-storm-the-woman-the-wolf-prepare-your-flocks-for-persecution-spirit-and-truth/
ATMs Dysfunctioning, Financial Collapse, Safe Havens For “2nd Rounders” – Susan
https://444prophecynews.com/atms-dysfunctioning-financial-collapse-safe-havens-for-2nd-rounders-susan/
Earthquake & Tsunami In Sydney – Susan
https://444prophecynews.com/earthquake-tsunami-in-sydney-susan/
The Strong Tower – Chennai Believer
https://444prophecynews.com/the-strong-tower-chennai-believer/
______________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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