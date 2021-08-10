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FULL SHOW: Vaccinate Or Face Arrest: Coming Soon To A Dystopian Community Near You
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400 views • August 10, 2021
Owen Shroyer returns to the War Room news desk as the government is announcing forced vaccines for state workers and the military in direct violation of the Nuremberg code. Unless they know the FDA approval is coming. Meanwhile, the absolute clown state of the current White House is revealed in an odd promo video from an assistant. Anthony Fauci can’t stop lying about COVID and calling for more tyranny and fear mongering as even mainstream news is going against his claims. Biden can’t stop groping children on television as one who has grown up is now talking about inappropriate touching. Owen also shows more evidence of 2020 election theft and more lies and cover ups about January 6th.
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