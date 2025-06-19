Moment missile directly strikes Soroka Military Hospital in Be’er Sheva - where IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza go

Footage shows the moment a missile directly strikes Soroka Military Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

The boy filming says: “Soroka is gone, I swear on my mom’s life.”

Soroka is the primary hospital treating IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza.

Adding, the direct target wasn't the hospital, seemed to be near this hospital:

Iran’s IRGC said it carried out a precision strike on an Israeli army command and intelligence center that was “located near one of the hospitals.”



