What the 'Great Sign' did to your eschatology...
Brenda Weltner
Published Yesterday

In 20217, prophecy teachers and watchmen all around the world were making a HUGE deal about the Revelation 12 Sign (Sign of the Woman.). Have you ever wondered why no one talks about it anymore? Note: There's a 'typo' in the timeline in the video: it should start at 4000 BC, not 7000 BC. My next video will address the implications of the 'Sign of the Dragon'...the next sign of Revelation that needs to be fulfilled. It's coming! And it's in YOUR future. Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BU_GbcKtDUrxQ__3_wV2jnaMynXFHF2k/view?usp=share_link “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0 Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link 6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o

