What the 'Great Sign' did to your eschatology...

In 20217, prophecy teachers and watchmen all around the world were making a HUGE deal about the Revelation 12 Sign (Sign of the Woman.). Have you ever wondered why no one talks about it anymore?
Note: There's a 'typo' in the timeline in the video: it should start at 4000 BC, not 7000 BC.
My next video will address the implications of the 'Sign of the Dragon'...the next sign of Revelation that needs to be fulfilled. It's coming! And it's in YOUR future.
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BU_GbcKtDUrxQ__3_wV2jnaMynXFHF2k/view?usp=share_link
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw
The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
“The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U
Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0
Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link
6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.