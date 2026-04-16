Fossils or Fudge?

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I was walking beside a river in southern Costa Rica and came across two fascinating structures. Thinking they were fossils, I sent the videos to the Natural Sciences museum in the capital, San Jose, who told me they were calcium deposits. Before I settle for official explanations, any other opinions? Do you know someone in the field who has some insight?