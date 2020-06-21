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Second Wave Of Tyranny Coming As Mandatory Masks Go Nationwide - War Room Full Show
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75 views • June 21, 2020
Its open line Friday so 3 hours of great callers and news from around the country. A massive Trump Rally kicks off in Tulsa Oklahoma tomorrow, we talk about that and how Infowars will be covering live. The mandatory mask ordinance is going nationwide, Owen and the callers talk about why this must be rejected, hard, on it’s face now before it gets worse. Mainstream news propaganda continues to attempt to divide America on race, but it’s only working on the lowest IQ Americans out there. Joe Biden holds a rally with 4 attendees, as Trump has more than one million registered for his rally. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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