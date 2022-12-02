https://gnews.org/articles/553527
Summary：according to Chinese five elements, the CCP belongs to “wood” and will be destroyed by fire; with the “fire dragon” of Pangu Plaza, the “fiery Buddha’s hands” of Yuda Plaza Hotel and the peak of “God of fire” in the Kunlun Mountains, the CCP is destined to be burned down by fire
