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REMEMBER THE LEADERSHIP IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE NOT THE PEOPLE - Dan Radiostyle
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321 views • July 29, 2021
REMEMBER THE LEADERSHIP IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE NOT THE PEOPLE - Dan Radiostyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVzWXTSNxDrg/
The deep state is making every effort to get us to fight with each other. That is their goal and their dream. We must remember who is initiating these attacks on our freedom. It is not the brown shirt foot soldiers, it is the leadership that hamstrings the police and forces Big Tech to censor us. As much as the 'whistlers' in the crowd are annoying, they are still Americans with rights to be annoying. Our leadership took an oath to defend our constitution which they have failed to do. Focus your energy on the problem, not the symptoms. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVzWXTSNxDrg/
The deep state is making every effort to get us to fight with each other. That is their goal and their dream. We must remember who is initiating these attacks on our freedom. It is not the brown shirt foot soldiers, it is the leadership that hamstrings the police and forces Big Tech to censor us. As much as the 'whistlers' in the crowd are annoying, they are still Americans with rights to be annoying. Our leadership took an oath to defend our constitution which they have failed to do. Focus your energy on the problem, not the symptoms. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
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