DIRE WARNING FROM CANADIAN PASTOR WHO STOOD UP TO COVID POLICE

This is The American Journal interview with Pastor Artur Pawlowski.A mirrored video:I also have uploaded the original video with the Covid Police, that Pastor Pawlowski is referring to in this video.My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions. We all have to.I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel to promote and share only Steven D Kelley videos usually from his TruthCatRadio.com, Thursday night 9:00 PM EST LIVE shows. Please visit there also and listen LIVE.Share, Like and Subscribe. Thank You.