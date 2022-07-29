X22 REPORT - The [DS] Con Is Falling Apart, House Of Cards, News Unlocks, Dots Are Being Connected

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2836b - July 28, 2022

The [DS] Con Is Falling Apart, House Of Cards, News Unlocks, Dots Are Being Connected

The [DS] house of cards is about to collapse. The con against the American people is now being exposed. The Dots are being connected by the people. Change of batter is coming, the push to remove Biden is on schedule. Someone will have to come in and fix all this, it might be sooner than everyone thinks. The [DS] are preparing a scare event, but the patriots are prepared.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



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