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How to read Prague's Astronomical Clock (The Masked Guide)
FLATEARTH NATIONS
FLATEARTH NATIONS
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67 views • September 11, 2022

How to read the Prague astronomical – including the Clock Face Challenge. This episode makes sense of all the bewildering number of colours, pointers,numbers and dials and will help you to understand and read the Prague Astronomical clock. It does look very confusing, but once explained, you will understand just how marvellous, magnificent and complex this 600 year old clock really is BUT, once you understand it, it is easy to read and you will be able to impress your friends, family and potential employers with your knowledge; and you can test your understanding by accepting the Clock Face Challenge.


Sources and credits:


All effort has been made to identify the owners of copyright for any picture used in the making of this video and given full accreditation.


History of Astronomy Channel - Youtube

http://www.orloj.eu/en/home1.htm

The astronomical clock in Prague - Vojtěch Sedláček

https://earthsky.org/


Animations of the astronomical clock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ijbu-Z3Twk&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCtml57GjYk&t=0s


Fanfare – Sound Laboratory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNmSLMVqWc8&t=0s


Editor: Joshua Stewart.

MG logo: Ashley Madden


Mirrored from The Masked Guide@Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheMaskedGuide

Keywords
timepraguezodiacastronomical clock
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