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5 facts that DON'T MAKE SENSE about Putin, Russia, & Ukraine
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433 views • February 28, 2022
Glenn Beck. 02-28-2022.
Glenn begins by giving a detailed update on the current struggle between Russia & Ukraine: which countries have backed Putin, new ways the world is standing against Russia, and what Ukrainian politicians predict may be coming next. But then, Glenn details 5 facts about the invasion that just don’t ‘make sense.’ For example, why didn’t Putin immediately destroy internet access in Ukraine to confuse both citizens and their military? Or, why did world leaders wait several days before enacting SWIFT sanctions? 'Maybe it is just me...But something feels very wrong,' Glenn says.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_SZ7VZt7o
Glenn begins by giving a detailed update on the current struggle between Russia & Ukraine: which countries have backed Putin, new ways the world is standing against Russia, and what Ukrainian politicians predict may be coming next. But then, Glenn details 5 facts about the invasion that just don’t ‘make sense.’ For example, why didn’t Putin immediately destroy internet access in Ukraine to confuse both citizens and their military? Or, why did world leaders wait several days before enacting SWIFT sanctions? 'Maybe it is just me...But something feels very wrong,' Glenn says.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_SZ7VZt7o
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