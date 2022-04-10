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18th April Global Cyber Attacks Foiled, Project Looking-Glass Updates, Unvaxed Targeted & Under-Ground Cities Plus...
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268 views • April 10, 2022
SO MUCH EXPOSED:- Kim Goguen explains what's been happening and what's probably around the corner...
Flight delays and cancelations were not because of Covid or technical glitches as per the corporate media, find out who was behind the disruption here.
18th April EMP/F plot foiled which would use phone-towers to kill New Yorkers with mobile phones, all blamed on Russia although no evidence of Russia being the culprit.
The Secret Space Project look to connect to the Alfa system with plasma and a level 9 dark AI. Winston Wu exposed as a target for the deep-state using project looking glass, more info in this report.
Unvaccinated people targeted by blue-tooth technology feeding radiation into human bodies.
Over 600 Boeing planes technology changed to stop a mass cyber-attack of planes falling out of the sky, all blamed on the Russia to start WW3.
Vaccidents now effecting the whole planet, Australia being the test-ground for bringing in a new type of human being.
Bank meltdowns and food shortages planned for November, unless Kim can stop their evil plan....Stay SUBSCRIBED for more on this and all other under-ground intel, including Project Teardrop.
Feeling under-the-weather recently; Kim explains why earths frequency has been changed. Help yourself by highering your body's frequency, there's loads of material on how to do this if your not aware of this.
The great awakening being planned for 2030; UNN explains more...
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/624cfbe79c8e34001b47ce1d/05-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Flight delays and cancelations were not because of Covid or technical glitches as per the corporate media, find out who was behind the disruption here.
18th April EMP/F plot foiled which would use phone-towers to kill New Yorkers with mobile phones, all blamed on Russia although no evidence of Russia being the culprit.
The Secret Space Project look to connect to the Alfa system with plasma and a level 9 dark AI. Winston Wu exposed as a target for the deep-state using project looking glass, more info in this report.
Unvaccinated people targeted by blue-tooth technology feeding radiation into human bodies.
Over 600 Boeing planes technology changed to stop a mass cyber-attack of planes falling out of the sky, all blamed on the Russia to start WW3.
Vaccidents now effecting the whole planet, Australia being the test-ground for bringing in a new type of human being.
Bank meltdowns and food shortages planned for November, unless Kim can stop their evil plan....Stay SUBSCRIBED for more on this and all other under-ground intel, including Project Teardrop.
Feeling under-the-weather recently; Kim explains why earths frequency has been changed. Help yourself by highering your body's frequency, there's loads of material on how to do this if your not aware of this.
The great awakening being planned for 2030; UNN explains more...
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/624cfbe79c8e34001b47ce1d/05-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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