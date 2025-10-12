BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PERSONALIZED EUGENICS "HEALTHCARE" WBBS WOVEN!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
225 followers
1
80 views • 2 days ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content or you can support Sabrina By Purchasing Some Psinergy Merch: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/en-cad

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7REuA90H_Gc

What's Happening In America Is NOT What You Think" | Whitney Webb

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970964694291914812/video/1

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEauVwLRAJw

Get Ready For This! Something CRAZY Just Happened...” - Whitney Webb

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies

how old is distributed ledger technology

.

https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

https://www.c4isrnet.com/global/europe/2025/02/13/survival-of-the-quickest-military-leaders-aim-to-unleash-control-ai/

project smart maven

.

Biotelemetry is the remote monitoring of physiological functions and behaviors in living organisms, typically human beings or animals, using electronic devices that transmit data over distances to a receiver. It involves collecting data on a range of biological parameters, such as heart rate, body temperature, and movement, by attaching or embedding miniature transmitters to the subject.

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7085539/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33680703/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://unidel.edu.ng/focelibrary/books/Nanoscale%20Networking%20and%20Communications%20Handbook%20by%20John%20R.%20Vacca%20(z-lib.org).pdf

https://www.nature.com/articles/s10038-020-00842-5

https://nextgeninvent.com/blogs/the-future-of-precision-medicine/

.

https://gold.jgi.doe.gov/

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

https://www.nano.gov/

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

human augmentation technologies laboratories

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf


Keywords
trump20242030covid
