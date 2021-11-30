© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'People's Bridge' Icon Denied Proper Medical Care Dies Sep. 14, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • November 30, 2021
Veronica Wolski was a well-known Chicago freedom fighter, most recognized for her work on “The People’s Bridge” over the Kennedy Expressway.
Wolski was killed after being refused proper COVID treatment, and her power of attorney spoke out on “The Stew Peters Show”.
Wolski was killed after being refused proper COVID treatment, and her power of attorney spoke out on “The Stew Peters Show”.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.