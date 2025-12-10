© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Golden Globe Nominations 2026! WICKED Snubbed 😱 Sinners Leads
Description
Full 2026 Golden Globes noms: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) leads film, Severance/The Bear dominate TV. WICKED shocking snub! Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Bugonia, Wednesday, Jenna Ortega all nominated. Jan 11 ceremony!
Hashtags
#GoldenGlobes2026 #Nominations #WickedSnub #Sinners #Severance #TheBear #AwardsSeason #Hollywood