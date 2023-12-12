EPOCH TV | Bad News for Mask-Wearers: Study Shows Link to More COVID Infections





The Epoch Times | Facts Matter: Bad News for Mask-Wearers: Study Shows Link to More COVID Infections

We were told that masks save lives, but it turns out the exact opposite is true.





A new study from Norway uncovered a higher likelihood of COVID-19 infections among individuals who regularly wore masks, compared to those who didn't.





Key insights from the study:





• This startling outcome emerged from a detailed analysis involving 3,209 participants, monitored over a 17-day period for their mask usage habits.





• A notable increase in COVID-19 positivity was observed among frequent mask users: from 8.6% in rare mask wearers to over 15% in consistent users.





• Adjustments for various factors revealed a 33-40% elevated infection rate in regular mask wearers, although further adjustments suggested a more modest 4% increase.





https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/bad-news-for-mask-wearers-study-shows-link-to-more-covid-infections-facts-matter-5542933?