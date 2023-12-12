Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Bad News for Mask-Wearers: Study Shows Link to More COVID Infections
channel image
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
Shop now
94 views
Published 15 hours ago
EPOCH TV | Bad News for Mask-Wearers: Study Shows Link to More COVID Infections


The Epoch Times | Facts Matter: Bad News for Mask-Wearers: Study Shows Link to More COVID Infections

We were told that masks save lives, but it turns out the exact opposite is true.


A new study from Norway uncovered a higher likelihood of COVID-19 infections among individuals who regularly wore masks, compared to those who didn't.


Key insights from the study:


• This startling outcome emerged from a detailed analysis involving 3,209 participants, monitored over a 17-day period for their mask usage habits.


• A notable increase in COVID-19 positivity was observed among frequent mask users: from 8.6% in rare mask wearers to over 15% in consistent users.


• Adjustments for various factors revealed a 33-40% elevated infection rate in regular mask wearers, although further adjustments suggested a more modest 4% increase.


https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/bad-news-for-mask-wearers-study-shows-link-to-more-covid-infections-facts-matter-5542933?

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket