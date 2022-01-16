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Language of Deception, PT 1- "KNOWLEDGE ACCORDING TO TRUTH"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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#FALLENANGELS #KNOWLEDGE (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I [God] also will reject you from being priests for Me; Because you have forgotten the Law of your God, I also will forget your children.” (Hosea 4:6 ) Let this not be according. Knowledge according to truth saves, let us be humble before God so He can teach us and lift us up into the rightful understanding of the times. Amen.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]

STUDY ANGELS AND GIANTS ON TMV PROPHECY BLOG:

RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/

RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/

THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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godjesusknowledgetruthprophecyfallen angelspriestsrejectthe masters voicelanguage of deceptionknowledge according to truthmy people are destroyed for lack of knowledgeforgotten the lawlaw of your godhumble before godrightful understanding of the times
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