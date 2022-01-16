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Language of Deception, PT 1- "KNOWLEDGE ACCORDING TO TRUTH"
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386 views • January 16, 2022
#FALLENANGELS #KNOWLEDGE (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I [God] also will reject you from being priests for Me; Because you have forgotten the Law of your God, I also will forget your children.” (Hosea 4:6 ) Let this not be according. Knowledge according to truth saves, let us be humble before God so He can teach us and lift us up into the rightful understanding of the times. Amen.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
STUDY ANGELS AND GIANTS ON TMV PROPHECY BLOG:
RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/
RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/
THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I [God] also will reject you from being priests for Me; Because you have forgotten the Law of your God, I also will forget your children.” (Hosea 4:6 ) Let this not be according. Knowledge according to truth saves, let us be humble before God so He can teach us and lift us up into the rightful understanding of the times. Amen.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
STUDY ANGELS AND GIANTS ON TMV PROPHECY BLOG:
RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/
RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/
THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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